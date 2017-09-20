Police investigating report of attempted child abduction in SE Portland

Police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.

A 10-year-old girl was walking home from Kelly Elementary School, 9030 S.E. Cooper Street, when she noticed a van slowly driving behind her.

The girl said the driver opened the door and motioned for her to get inside the van. The girl yelled for help and ran toward her home.

The girl’s father heard the yelling and ran to meet his daughter. The man then called police.

The girl described the van as gray or silver, similar to a Ford Windstar or Chrysler Town & Country. The suspect is described as a man in his 50s with tan skin, short curly white hair, glasses and no facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Anyone who witnesses a luring incident should call 911 right away and provide as much information as possible.

Tips about stranger danger can be found at ncpc.org.

