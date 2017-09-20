Trailer with $20,000 worth of tools inside swiped in Gresham

A Gresham family is hoping someone spots the trailer that was stolen from their driveway along with $20,000 worth of tools that were in it.

Gene Erickson said sometime between midnight and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday someone hooked up to his grandson’s trailer and took off from where it was parked near Southwest Heiney Road and Southwest 17th Avenue in Gresham.

Erickson said they took several steps to prevent this from happening, even putting locks on the hitch and letting air out of one of the tires. However, even those steps did not apparently deter the thieves.

“It’s really devastating,” he said. “He is a mechanic, that is what he does for a living, and they just took his living away.”

Erickson added his grandson was between jobs when the tools were stolen.

“He changed jobs so he went and picked up his tools over the weekend, and then he was getting ready to take them to his new job and somebody else got them first,” Erickson explained.

The trailer has a unique style that Erickson believes makes it fairly recognizable.

“It is an old 60’s Chevy step side pickup box that was made into a trailer,” he said. “That is what it looks like when it is put together, and it has some identifiable marks on it."

A Gresham family is trying to find $20,000 worth of tools stolen some time Tuesday AM. See this trailer or tool boxes call police. pic.twitter.com/ls0m0UOVee — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 20, 2017

The Gresham Police Department is investigating the case, and anyone with information on the incident or who spots the trailer is asked to call the police.

