Deputies ID man with long criminal history shot, killed at home near North Plains

Deputies have identified the man with a long criminal history who was shot and killed at a home near North Plains.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting on the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said Michael Zven Arch, 39, of Hillsboro, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Arch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter left the scene and no arrests were made. However, deputies said there is not believed to be any danger to the public in connection with this case.

No other details were released about the investigation Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that Arch’s previous legal name was Reiner Ralph Schmolling Jr.

Deputies confirmed Schmolling has a lengthy arrest record.

Schmolling was arrested after stealing $40 in gasoline and hitting a gas station attendant with a stolen motor home in the North Plains area on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

His record also includes shooting a Washington County deputy and killing a Hillsboro Police Department K-9 in 1997.

