Washington Co. DA stepping down after 18 years in office

After serving five terms as Washington County's District Attorney Bob Hermann said Wednesday he is planning to retire.

Hermann has been a prosecutor for Washington County since 1975 and was elected as District Attorney in 1999.

“It’s bittersweet to leave a position like mine,” he said. “It’s a job that I’ve been honored to serve in, it's a privilege to serve the public and a job that I love.”

As he prepares to step down, Hermann said he is throwing his support behind Kevin Barton, who announced that he will make a run for the office Wednesday.

Barton is currently the county's Chief Deputy District Attorney and is known for prosecuting some of the county's worst child abuse cases.

He told FOX 12 he's running for DA to ensure the county remains safe and stable.

“As District Attorney, my priorities will be to continue the good work of this office by always seeking justice, to protect the public, including the most vulnerable members of our community,” he said.

Barton is currently running unopposed, and Washington County voters will cast their ballots next May during the primary election.

