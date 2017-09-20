Corvallis woman returns home to find burglary in progress; suspect arrested

A Corvallis woman who returned home to find a burglary in progress called 911 and a suspect was soon caught, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Northwest 23rd Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday. A woman said there was a man burglarizing her home.

Investigators said he had forced his way in through the back of the home and stole more than $1,000 in property.

He took off when the woman caught him.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect on the 1400 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. Robert Whitley, 63, of Albany, was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools.

All the property that was stolen from the home was recovered, according to officers.

