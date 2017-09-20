Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office uniforms, badges stolen from car in Eugene area

A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >
A California man who subdued a robbery suspect in a viral video could face a lawsuit for allegedly using “excessive force.”More >
A California man who subdued a robbery suspect in a viral video could face a lawsuit for allegedly using “excessive force.”More >
A 5-year-old California boy was suspended after he told a teacher he had a bomb in his backpack, according to the boy's parents.More >
A 5-year-old California boy was suspended after he told a teacher he had a bomb in his backpack, according to the boy's parents.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
A teen in California found a wallet with $1,500 in cash, so he did what many probably wouldn’t: he returned it.More >
A teen in California found a wallet with $1,500 in cash, so he did what many probably wouldn’t: he returned it.More >
A 23-year-old man from Vancouver died Tuesday after falling at Smith Rock State Park, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported.More >
A 23-year-old man from Vancouver died Tuesday after falling at Smith Rock State Park, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported.More >
Investigators said a 1995 Eagle Talon was heading west on the highway when it drifted into the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming 2016 Ford Explorer.More >
Investigators said a 1995 Eagle Talon was heading west on the highway when it drifted into the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming 2016 Ford Explorer.More >