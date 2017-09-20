Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office uniforms, badges stolen from car in Eugene area

Marion County Sheriff’s Office uniforms and badges were stolen from a car in the Eugene area.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a theft from a locked vehicle Wednesday.

Among the items taken were: Two pairs of green BDU-type pants, two MCSO metal badges, an empty weapon holster, two black polo shirts with the MCSO insignia, a black fleece jacket, a nylon handcuff case and ASP holder and a black duffel bag.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the theft creates a safety issue for the community.

“We encourage community members to beware of police impersonators as we investigate this theft,” according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call deputies at 541-682-4141.

