Gresham firefighter and new bride spending honeymoon weathering Hurricane Maria

A Gresham firefighter and his new bride are stuck in the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria heads toward them.

Newlyweds Tyson and Taylor Guillory were spending their honeymoon at a resort in the Dominican Republic, but as the storm got closer, the conditions at their resort are quickly changing.

They told FOX 12 they are safe and hunkered down at their resort, but they can’t go anywhere for the next couple of days because their flight home was canceled.

“Even last night, we had a beautiful sunset, and then this morning we woke up and it was like, ‘Okay, you can definitely tell something’s happening,’” Tyson said. “The palm trees were moving a little more, it was a constant wind which hasn’t been the case at all, and then hour by hour it’s just gotten a lot worse.”

The Gresham firefighter and his new bride tried to get back home before the storm hit but ran into complications with a travel company. By the time that was sorted out, they got some bad news from their airline - the flight they were supposed to be on today was canceled.

“We were like, ‘Okay, this just got real. We’re actually going to be here now,’” Tyson said. “I’m looking out the sliding glass door and the palm trees are whipping around, there’s water shooting out of the spouts off the roof.”

They said they’ve already noticed some flooding in the streets and a few small branches down, but they expect the worst of it later Wednesday evening.

At this point, they hope to fly home Friday, but to do that, they’ll have to take a two-hour shuttle to a different airport. In the meantime, they’re making the best out of a tough situation, on a honeymoon they’ll certainly never forget.

“I had some buddies of mine from work that are on the water rescue team say they’d come down and help us out if we need to, but we won’t, we won’t need that!” Tyson joked.

