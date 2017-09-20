Police: One person killed in Vancouver crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: One person killed in Vancouver crash

Vancouver police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Mill Plain Boulevard Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast 164th Avenue.

One person was killed in the crash.

Police said northbound and southbound traffic on Southeast 164th Avenue between Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast 1st Street are being diverted during the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

