Woman caught on camera stealing package off front porch in Hillsboro

A woman was caught on camera stealing a package right off a front porch in Hillsboro.

Christy Edwards says surveillance video shot on a camera on her doorbell shows a woman take the package just a few hours after it was delivered to her house on Southeast Cypress Street.

Edwards and her husband say it's the first time they've had something like this happen in the seven years they've lived in their house.

"It's really frustrating and it's just sad that I can't have things delivered to my house now," said Edwards. "I don't feel safe having things delivered here anymore so I'm just going to have to find somewhere else to have stuff delivered unfortunately."

Edwards says the package contained bath products but she is still angry the thief got away with it.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.