SE Portland father recalls moments after 10-year-old daughter was almost abducted

A Portland father said a man tried to abduct his 10-year-old daughter while she walking home from school.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon near Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Bybee Boulevard.

A 10-year-old girl was walking home from school when she noticed a van slowly driving behind her. The girl said the driver opened the door and motioned for her to get inside the van. The girl yelled for help and ran toward her home.

“She was screaming daddy, daddy, daddy at the top of her lungs, tears running down her face, frantic, hysterical, very emotional,” said Mark Trelstad. “I knew right away something was wrong."

Trelstad said he was already outside his home when he heard the screams, then he dropped everything and ran.

“I was not even in normal mode. I was like, boom, save my daughter,” said Trelstad.

Trelstad said he ran to the street corner only to find his daughter in tears. By then he said the van was gone.

“He waved at her like this, and she didn’t do anything, she kept walking. Then he stopped the van, opened the door, that’s when she dropped her stuff and took off running for the house,” said Trelstad.

The car the man driving is described as a gray or silver van, like a Ford Windstar or Chrysler Town & Country. The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, with short curly white hair, tan skin, glasses and no facial hair.

“It shouldn’t even happen in this day and age but it does, it’s ridiculous, and buddy I hope they catch you,” said Trelstad.

A nightmare that lasted only seconds, within shouting distance from home.

“Makes me sick to my stomach that it happens so close to my home,” said Trelstad.

But the father can only be thankful that his daughter is safe.

“I live on this street, and school is 10 blocks from my house. In that short period of time, my daughter would have been snagged just like that – that quick,” said Trelstad.

Police say they are increasing patrols in this area, and the father says his daughter’s school, Kelly Elementary, is having a safety meeting this week discussing stranger danger.

