State officials release maps on landslide hazards around Eagle Creek Fire

Rain has helped firefighters combat the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia Gorge, but the risk of landslides in the area has increased.

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, also known as DOGAMI, released new landslide inventory maps for eastern Multnomah County, which include the Eagle Creek Fire burn area.

The new mapping, available for viewing at OregonGeology.org, shows 286 existing landslides. Officials said all those locations are “highly susceptible to future slides.”

Bill Burns, a DOGAMI engineering geologist, said knowing where past landslides have occurred is especially critical in the Eagle Creek fire area since recently burned land is more likely to slide.

"We can't predict when and where the next landslide events will occur," Burns said. "But by improving information about existing landslide locations, we better understand what areas might be hazardous during storm events, or where taking action to reduce risk is a good idea."

DOGAMI encouraged member of the public in potential landslide zones to follow these tips:

- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.

- Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.

- Travel with extreme caution. Assume highways are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.

- Stay cautious after the storm. Cleaning up after landslides can also be hazardous. A small mudslide can actually be part of a larger landslide. Cleanup should not be done until after the storm.

