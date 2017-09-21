Crews respond to fire at behavioral health facility in SE Portla - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to fire at behavioral health facility in SE Portland

A fire broke out at a behavioral health facility in southeast Portland early Thursday morning, and now the building has a lot of water damage.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire ignited in an apartment unit at Cascadia Behavioral Health, located at 7511 Southeast Henry Street.

The fire was put out by sprinklers before firefighters arrived to the scene.

PF&R said the fire didn’t do much structural damage, and the bit of damage done was mainly limited to the room where the fire started.

Two or three people were evaluated for non-life-threatening issues related to smoke, and one patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

FOX 12’s Kandra Kent said there was lots of water damage from the sprinklers at the facility. PF&R said the water cleanup could take a couple of hours.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

