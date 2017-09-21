Portland Public Schools confirms Roosevelt HS on lockdown

Roosevelt High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, according to officials with Portland Public Schools.

District officials told FOX 12 they are still gathering information on all of the details on this incident.

Photos from outside the school showed a heavy presence by the Portland Police Bureau, but none of the officers on the scene could confirm any further details.

Roosevelt High School on lockdown. Waiting for details -- cops going in said they didn't know what was going on, but they weren't tense pic.twitter.com/TkqYhO1SoD — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 21, 2017

At least 15 police cruisers here, some officers posted on corners pic.twitter.com/IHkUdk96cJ — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 21, 2017

