Portland Public Schools confirms Roosevelt HS on lockdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Roosevelt High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, according to officials with Portland Public Schools.

District officials told FOX 12 they are still gathering information on all of the details on this incident.

Photos from outside the school showed a heavy presence by the Portland Police Bureau, but none of the officers on the scene could confirm any further details.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

