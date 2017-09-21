Portland Public Schools: Lockdown lifted at Roosevelt HS

The lockdown at Roosevelt High School has been lifted, according to officials with Portland Public Schools.

District officials said that Principal Filip Hristic initiated the lockdown at 9:15 a.m. after receiving learning about a threat reported by two students who told school administrators they heard another student talking about plans to do harm at the school.

The threat was deemed credible by the Portland Police Bureau, and youth service officers and school resource officers responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

After the investigation concluded, officers concluded there was not a threat and the lockdown was lifted.

School officials praised the students for coming forward and reporting the information.

Portland police said no arrest has been made and the incident is being investigated.

