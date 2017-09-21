ODOT hopes to partially reopen I-84 by the weekend or early next week

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday the agency hopes to partially reopen eastbound Interstate 84 by the weekend or early next week.

Both lanes of the interstate were shut down on September 4 as a result of the then-growing Eagle Creek Fire.

While westbound lanes opened on September 14, while a second short closure after crews finished roadside tree removal operations over the weekend.

ODOT officials said their primary concern with reopening the eastbound lanes has been an increased risk of landslides due to the fire. Those concerned were intensified Wednesday when much of the area affected by the fire fell under a Flash Flood Warning after intense storms.

Earlier Thursday, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries released a new map that showed 286 existing landslides, including many along the interstate.

