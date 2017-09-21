Firefighters respond to house fire in SE Portland

Firefighters responded to a burning home in southeast Portland on Thursday morning.

Crews were called out to the 4500 block of Southeast 85th Avenue at around 10 a.m.

The backside exterior of a house was on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and kept interior damage to a minimum.

Everyone in the home got out safely and there were no reports of injuries.

A Portland Fire & Rescue investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

