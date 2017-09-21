Firefighters respond to house fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to house fire in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Photo: KPTV Photo: KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to a burning home in southeast Portland on Thursday morning.

Crews were called out to the 4500 block of Southeast 85th Avenue at around 10 a.m.

The backside exterior of a house was on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and kept interior damage to a minimum.

Everyone in the home got out safely and there were no reports of injuries.

A Portland Fire & Rescue investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.