Clark Co. deputies searching for missing woman who did not return to care facility

A Portland father said a man tried to abduct his 10-year-old daughter while she walking home from school.More >
The lockdown at Roosevelt High School has been lifted, according to officials with Portland Public SchoolsMore >
Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday.More >
The FBI and Georgia authorities are asking for help finding a man who stole a van containing $1.8 million in cash.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
It's a bandage solution to Oregon’s foster care crisis and the state is bleeding money trying to keep up with the costs.More >
Oregon’s distracted driving laws are about to get tougher, and driver’s who don’t put down their phones could end up in jail.More >
Vancouver police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Mill Plain Boulevard Wednesday night.More >
A woman was caught on camera stealing a package right off a front porch in Hillsboro.More >
