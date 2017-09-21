Clark Co. deputies searching for missing woman who did not retur - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark Co. deputies searching for missing woman who did not return to care facility

Doerena Johnson (Photo provided by Clark County Sheriff's Office) Doerena Johnson (Photo provided by Clark County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies are searching for a missing Clark County woman who did not return to her care facility.

Doerena Johnson, 57, was last seen Monday.

Deputies said she was released from the Clark County Jail to return to her care facility, but she never made it there.

Johnson has mental health issues, according to deputies, and is often confused. She told deputies she requires medication.

Johnson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

