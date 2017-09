Pamela Adlon's TV career began three decades ago, but now she stars in "Better Things" on FX.

The hit series, now in its second season, earned Pamela an Emmy nomination for her role.

Pamela plays a single mother of three daughters, which matches her real life, but she told MORE she doesn't just act like herself.

"Better Things" airs Thursdays on FX.

