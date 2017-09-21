Hillsboro mother accused of abandoning kids in park to get tattoo pleads not guilty to child neglect

A Hillsboro mother made her first court appearance Thursday in connection with charges of abandoning her children at a park while she got a tattoo.

Ana Lara pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal mistreatment, recklessly endangering and child neglect.

Deputies said that on September 9, Lara dropped off her two children, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old, at Harleman Park in Cornelius alone while she went to get a tattoo.

The deputies said the children became frightened when it began to rain and hid inside the bathroom.

A family at the park called 911 saying they found the two very young children with no parent or adult inside the bathroom, and deputies said the kids were left there for about an hour before Lara returned to get them.

The Oregon Department of Human Services placed the children with Lara's mother and ordered her to have no contact with her children or their grandmother.

Parents at the park Thursday were shocked by the allegations.

“It just makes me think that she's out of her mind. She's crazy. She doesn't deserve to be a mom. Doesn't deserve to have her kids,” Diana Alanis told FOX 12. “If she did that just to go and get a tattoo, you're thinking is she really doing her job as a mom?”

Neither Lara nor her lawyer would respond to the charges or answer questions outside of court Thursday. She is scheduled to be back in court on October 16.

