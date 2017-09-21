Driver, 17, dies in Vancouver crash; 15-year-old brother critically injured

A 17-year-old boy was killed and his 15-year-old brother was critically injured in a crash in Vancouver.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast 164th Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Few details have been released about the crash, but police reported Thursday that the 17-year-old driver died at the scene.

His passenger was his 15-year-old brother. That teen was taken to the hospital with injuries described as critical.

Their names have not been released by investigators.

The crash remains under investigation, but officers said it appears speeding was a factor.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.