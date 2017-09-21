Body recovered from Willamette River near Terminal One in NW Por - KPTV - FOX 12

Body recovered from Willamette River near Terminal One in NW Portland

A body was recovered from the Willamette River near Terminal One in northwest Portland on Thursday morning.

A witness reported seeing a body floating in the river at around 8 a.m. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol deputies responded to the scene and located the body.

The body is an adult, but no other details were immediately released. 

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and the body was turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

