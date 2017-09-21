Marysville Elementary School in Portland evacuated due to gas leak

Marysville Elementary School in east Portland was evacuated due to a gas leak Thursday afternoon, according to officials with Portland Public Schools.

The students and staff were all taken out of the building, and crews from Portland Fire and Rescue and NW Natural responded to the scene.

According to fire officials, a staff member said she smelled gas in a hallway of the school.

The crews searched the facilities but their monitoring equipment did not detect any issues.

Fire officials had cleared the scene before 3 p.m.

