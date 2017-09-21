FBI: Missing 16-year-old Maryland girl may be in Portland area

The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Maryland who may be in the Portland area.

Magdalen Pixler was reported missing from her home in Hagerstown, Maryland on Aug. 8.

FBI agents said their investigation has led them to believe she could possibly be in or around Portland.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Pixler is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 153 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181.

