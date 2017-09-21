Missing Maryland teen thought to possibly be in Portland found safe

A missing Maryland girl who investigators thought could be in the Portland area has been found safe.

The FBI asked for the public’s locating 16-year-old Magdalen Pixler last month. She was reported missing from her home in Hagerstown, Maryland on Aug. 8.

FBI agents said the investigation led them to believe she may have traveled to Portland.

On Thursday, the FBI reported that she had been found safe in Hagerstown, Maryland.

No other details were released about the case.

