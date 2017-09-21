FOX 12 Alexa Flash Briefing

Here is today’s FOX 12 Flash Briefing.

Police want to find the man who tried to lure a girl in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was walking home from school near Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Bybee Boulevard when a van started driving slowly behind her, then opened the door and motioned for her to get inside.

The girl yelled for help and ran toward home.

Police say the man is described as being in his fifties, clean-shaven and having short, curly white hair

Crews took one person to a hospital after an early morning fire in southeast Portland.

It started at the Cascadia Behavioral Health Care Facility on Southeast Henry Street around 5 a.m.

Fire crews say the building's sprinkler system put the fire out before they arrived.

It didn't cause too much structural damage but did burn things in the room where it started.

Today we’re getting an all-new look at the fire damage in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is set to give FOX 12 a tour at ten this morning.

With all of the recent rains, there's a higher risk of landslides there.

The Eagle Creek Fire took out trees and ground cover, so rain can easily cause slides and flash floods.

Scattered light showers will persist today, but there will be sunny breaks. Highs will reach into the low 60s. Tomorrow will be drier with partly sunny skies, then Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the low 70s.

The pattern head looks dry and warm. We should see some low 80s for highs by the middle of next week.

