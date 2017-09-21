Here are your top stories from FOX 12 Oregon

The gang enforcement team is investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland.

Portland Police said they were called to the report of gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast Morgan Street at 1:37 a-m Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found a home and car with damage from bullet holes.

Officers also found additional evidence of gunfire on Northeast Morgan Street.

Witnesses believe the suspects arrived and left in a grey sedan.

Police said no injuries have been reported.



A woman was killed after Clark County Deputies said a pickup truck hit her as she crossed highway 99 in Vancouver.

Deputies said the crash happened near eighth avenue at around 9:30 last night.

They say she was about 200 feet away from a marked crosswalk.

Medics life-flighted her to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies will not release her name until her family has been notified.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Oregon state police looking for a missing student and her boyfriend who may be suicidal.

23-year-old Kiara wick and 20-year-old Jacob Eveler were last seen at around 2:00 yesterday morning in Tebeau hall on Oregon state's campus.

Police say yesterday afternoon they found Eveler's car at his parent's house in Philomath.

Wick is five foot eight with brown hair and grayish blue eyes.

Eveler is about six foot with curly brown hair and blue eyes -- he was last seen wearing a black rockstar sweatshirt and a grey beanie.

If you've seen them or know where they could be call police.

