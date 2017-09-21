Here are your top stories from FOX 12 Oregon

The gang enforcement team is investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland.
Portland Police said they were called to the report of gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast Morgan Street at 1:37 a-m Saturday morning.
When officers arrived they found a home and car with damage from bullet holes.
Officers also found additional evidence of gunfire on Northeast Morgan Street.
Witnesses believe the suspects arrived and left in a grey sedan.
Police said no injuries have been reported.
A woman was killed after Clark County Deputies said a pickup truck hit her as she crossed highway 99 in Vancouver.
Deputies said the crash happened near eighth avenue at around 9:30 last night.
They say she was about 200 feet away from a marked crosswalk.
Medics life-flighted her to the hospital where she later died.
Deputies will not release her name until her family has been notified.
The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Oregon state police looking for a missing student and her boyfriend who may be suicidal.
23-year-old Kiara wick and 20-year-old Jacob Eveler were last seen at around 2:00 yesterday morning in Tebeau hall on Oregon state's campus.
Police say yesterday afternoon they found Eveler's car at his parent's house in Philomath.
Wick is five foot eight with brown hair and grayish blue eyes.
Eveler is about six foot with curly brown hair and blue eyes -- he was last seen wearing a black rockstar sweatshirt and a grey beanie.
If you've seen them or know where they could be call police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Joshua Morrison said the attack happened Sunday near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Liebe Street in Southeast Portland.More >
Joshua Morrison said the attack happened Sunday near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Liebe Street in Southeast Portland.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 near the line dividing Tillamook County and Washington County on Friday.More >
A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 near the line dividing Tillamook County and Washington County on Friday.More >
Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who leads police to the thieves and the car.More >
Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who leads police to the thieves and the car.More >
People living in the Cully neighborhood are over the roar of jet planes flying over their homes. Now, they're taking on the Oregon Air National Guard, hoping their effort will stop noisy jets from flying over residential areas.More >
People living in the Cully neighborhood are over the roar of jet planes flying over their homes. Now, they're taking on the Oregon Air National Guard, hoping their effort will stop noisy jets from flying over residential areas.More >
Students across the United States are serving detention or in-school suspension as discipline for walking out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence. But a student at Greenbrier High in Arkansas says he was punished a different way.More >
Students across the United States are serving detention or in-school suspension as discipline for walking out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence. But a student at Greenbrier High in Arkansas says he was punished a different way.More >
Oregon State Police have identified the people involved in a deadly crash on Highway 26 in Tillamook County on Friday.More >
Oregon State Police have identified the people involved in a deadly crash on Highway 26 in Tillamook County on Friday.More >
Actor Chris Pratt sent a message of love and support to a Vancouver boy battling cancer.More >
Actor Chris Pratt sent a message of love and support to a Vancouver boy battling cancer.More >