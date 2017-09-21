Reward offered to catch homeless suspects wanted for numerous burglaries

Police are asking for the public’s help locating three suspects wanted for numerous burglaries in Portland.

Investigators said Christopher Michael Albright, 33, Suzanne Christine Crosse, 32, and Adam Richard Myers, 24, are wanted for burglarizing storage areas of residential buildings in the Pearl District and other areas of Portland.

Police said the suspects are homeless and frequent the downtown Portland area.

Albright is a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his right shoulder and forearm.

Crosse is a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Myers is a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, large holes in his ear lobes and numerous tattoos on his arms, including the Philadelphia skyline on his left forearm.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

