Salem eyes 'sit and lie' ordinance for city sidewalks

A Portland father said a man tried to abduct his 10-year-old daughter while she walking home from school.More >
The lockdown at Roosevelt High School has been lifted, according to officials with Portland Public SchoolsMore >
Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday.More >
A 17-year-old boy was killed and his 15-year-old brother was critically injured in a crash in Vancouver.More >
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
The FBI and Georgia authorities are asking for help finding a man who stole a van containing $1.8 million in cash.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
It's a bandage solution to Oregon’s foster care crisis and the state is bleeding money trying to keep up with the costs.More >
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >
