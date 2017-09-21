Students moving back in at PSU, Oregon

It was a busy day in downtown Portland Thursday as students were moving into their residence halls at Portland State University.

Students and their families lined the streets as they moved into their new homes, and PSU President Rahmat Shoureshi said he knew how many of the parents helping their students felt.

“It reminds me of when my wife and I used to drop off first our son and then our daughter,” he told FOX 12. “I know how anxious the parents are and at the same time how excited students are, and for me, it is to welcome them and to assure them that PSU is there to take good care of their sons and daughters.”

Thursday was also move-in day in Eugene for students at the University of Oregon.

The school shared a video on Facebook of student volunteers helping the newest Ducks on campus to move into the residence halls.

Classes at both PSU and UO start on Monday.

Students in Corvallis are ahead of schedule, moving into Oregon State University residence halls Sunday, some with the assistance of Benny the Beaver.

Wednesday marked the first day of the new school year at OSU.

