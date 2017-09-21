Funnel cloud sightings reported near Tillamook

Funnel cloud sightings were reported near Tillamook on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement saying Tillamook County Emergency Management reported a funnel cloud southwest of Tillamook at 4:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service stated the funnel cloud soon dissipated and it is unlikely the funnel cloud touched the ground.

However, weather conditions Thursday were favorable for “cold core funnel clouds.” Those funnel clouds do not usually touch the ground, but if they do they can be dangerous and damaging tornadoes.

The threat of funnel clouds near Tillamook was expected to continue through sunset Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Funnel cloud photos are rolling in from Tillamook viewers this evening. pic.twitter.com/6QkBnSBi2m — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 22, 2017

Already this week, there were tornado warnings and a waterspout on the coast and an EF-1 tornado damaged a dairy farm near Lebanon.

