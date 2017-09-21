Dog credited with waking up owner inside burning Silverton home

A dog is being credited with waking up its owner inside a burning home in Silverton.

Firefighters responded to the 4300 block of Silver Falls Highway at 7:15 a.m. Thursday. The first crew at the scene found flames coming from the doors and windows, catching nearby trees on fire.

The fire was upgraded to two alarms and, due to the location of the home, water tanker trucks were used to bring water to the scene.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

The man living in the home and his dog made it out safely. The man said he was alerted to the fire by his dog.

Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The estimated loss to the home and contents is $75,000. The home was not insured, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said it appears to be accidental.

Silverton Fire District was assisted by crews from the Mount Angel and Drakes Crossing fire districts.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.