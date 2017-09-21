‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe surprises Portland non-profit founder with honor and new trailer

Katie Hughes started the non-profit Girls Build to teach young girls about working in the trades, but now she is an internet sensation after TV host Mike Rowe gave her the surprise of a lifetime.

Hughes was being interviewed by the “Dirty Jobs” host and advocate for vocational education in July during one of her Girls Build camps.

She thought Rowe and his crew were doing a special about non-profits, but it was really a piece for his new web series “Returning the Favor.”

Rowe and his team surprised Hughes and her campers, presenting her with a new trailer full of tools for the organization she started from scratch.

The new trailer, with power tools, work benches, storage cabinets and its own generator, is a big upgrade from the days of lugging her tools and equipment around in an old-school bus.

Hughes told FOX 12 the attention and recognition are still sinking in two months later.

“You just think you’re doing your little thing, and you’re doing the best you can in your little life,” she said. “And then to have someone step out of the crowd and say, ‘We appreciate what you do,’ is overwhelming and really amazing.”

Hughes said the new trailer will allow her to travel around much easier to teach Girls Build programs.

The full episode of “Returning the Favor” featuring Girls Build is now streaming on Facebook Watch.

For more information on Girls Build, please visit GirlsBuildPDX.org.

