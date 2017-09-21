Comments by MLB commissioner brings up talk of baseball in Portland

While the Hops and Pickles fill some of the void of baseball in the Rose City, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has reignited talk of big league play in Portland.

An expansion team landing in Portland is something the Manfred has mentioned before, and it came up again while touring Safeco Field in this final week of the season for the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night.

When asked about further expansion in the league, Manfred told reporters he'd like the league to get to 32 teams, up from the current 30. Manfred was when pressed about growing in the west, and specifically in Portland.

The commissioner agreed that the Rose City would be on a short list of contenders. In the past, he has also brought up a return to Montreal or potentially heading to new markets like Las Vegas, San Antonio, Charlotte and even Mexico City.

If the league grew to 32, Manfred said at least one of the two new squads would need to be in a western time zone.

Portland was a long-time home to Triple-A baseball and the old Pacific Coast League with the Beavers, who moved to Tucson after then PGE Park was turned into the soccer-centric Providence Park back in 2010 when the Timbers moved up the ranks to MLS.

Major League Baseball last expanded in 1998 with Tampa and Arizona, and Manfred said his main objective is to first secure new stadiums in both Oakland for the A's and in Tampa metro area for the Rays.

As for the Mariners being willing to give up their territory and TV money in Oregon… that's a whole other ball game.

