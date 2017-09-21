Oregon International Air Show set top take off in Hillsboro

The Oregon International Air Show is back in town this weekend, and the crown jewel of the event, the F-22 Raptor, arrived at Portland International Airport Thursday.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet and an F-15 Eagle will also be part of the show, and for the next three days, folks will be able to see all of them in action at the Hillsboro airport.

"If you've never seen the F-22 Raptor, it's something you've got to see because no other aircraft in the world can do the things that it does,” air show spokesperson Herb Gillen told FOX 12. “It defies logic, but beyond that, if you've never been to an air show in general, this is just a great, fun family atmosphere."

General admission tickets are $25, with part of the proceeds being donated to support local charities.

For more information on the Oregon International Air Show, including a full schedule of events, head to OregonAirShow.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.