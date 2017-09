After some time out of the spotlight, the iconic Harvey's Comedy Club in Portland is back in business.

New owner Jeff Kafoury and standup comedy star Dwight Slade stopped by more to talk about the club coming back and what fans can expect from Slade this weekend.

For more on the club or to get tickets, head to HarveysComedyClub.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.