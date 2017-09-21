Marvel Universe Live brings superheroes, stories and stunts to t - KPTV - FOX 12


Marvel Universe Live brings superheroes, stories and stunts to the Moda Center

Your favorite Marvel superheroes have descended on Portland to defend the world from evil in “Marvel Universe Live.”

The show, playing this weekend at the Moda Center, brings heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man and Starlord together in an original story for fans that combines stunts, story and amazing 3-D visuals together into an amazing experience.

Justin Jackson, who plays Captain America in the show, stopped by MORE to give us a preview of the action and to lesson in what it takes to fight like a hero… and a villain.

“Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes” is at the Moda Center Friday through Sunday. For ticket information and more, visit MarvelUniverseLive.com.

