PDX loses spot as best large airport in the U.S. in annual J.D. Power study

Portland International Airport has lost its crown as the best large airport in the country, according to a new study.

J.D. Power released its annual North American Airport Satisfaction study on Thursday.

Portland International Airport slipped to fifth place after being on top for the past two years.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California took the number one spot this year.

Rounding out the top five is Tampa International Airport in second, Dallas Love Field came in third, and Nashville International Airport was ranked fourth.

FOX 12 reached out to PDX for comment. They responded by congratulating John Wayne Airport on taking the top spot.

PDX says it's an honor to be among the top airports in the nation in their category.

For the full list, visit www.jdpower.com/press-releases/jd-power-2017-north-america-airport-satisfaction-study.

