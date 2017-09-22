Police: Man sexually assaults woman near Clackamas Community College

Oregon City police are looking for a man who they said sexually assaulted a woman near Clackamas Community College Tuesday night.

In the small town, just feet from the college campus, a woman found herself helpless and alone with a man she barely knew.

The woman told detectives she was walking to the campus around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man she met a few days before, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

"It's not stuff you would think would happen here," said one man who lives nearby.

The news quickly flooded the campus, along with those within earshot of the school.

"I have an older sister so that would be kind of scary if something would happen to her like that," said one student.

"It definitely brings some awareness, even when we're out and about we try to be very cautious and always watch our surroundings and not be out late at night," resident Michelle McClellan said.

With campus safety already in place, students said you can never be too safe.

"Do not walk alone; if you can, maybe carry pepper spray or something."

To encourage all students to put safety first, the school issued a statement that reads in part:

"This is a timely reminder to add campus safety to your contacts...our officers offer escorts on campus to those who feel unsafe."

The woman told police the man was slim, in his 30s, with wavy blond hair and green eyes. He last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The suspect may go by the name of "Gerald" or "Jerald."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Oregon City police.

