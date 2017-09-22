Friends remember 17-year-old who died in Vancouver crash

A crash in Vancouver toOK the life of a 17-year-old, according to Vancouver police. Officers said the victim’s little brother, who’s 15-years old, is in the hospital fighting for his life.

Police said speed is the likely cause of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened Wednesday night near Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast 164th.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash.

“He was just too young he had a lot of future left. He just never gave up,” said 18-year-old Kent Rohde.

Rohde said the victim was a friend and fellow high school student in Vancouver. Rhode said he spOKe with him on the phone just hours before the crash - he had no idea it would be the last time.

“It’s crazy to believe someone that was close is just gone, just can’t even say anything to him,” said Rohde.

Rohde is adding a BMW emblem to the makeshift memorial that now grows at the scene of the crash. The emblem reads, “RIP buddy.”

“Before I sold my car I toOK it off, it’s just been sitting in the tool box. Thought it would be cool, show some support,” said Rohde.

Rohde said the emblem is a prized memory between the two friends with a shared passion for cars.

“I think it was the second day he had it back out on the street,” said Rohde.

Rohde said he saw the crash scene video on the news, which made his stomach drop. He said he immediately recognized his friends car, with a sticker on the back that said “Student Driver.”

Rhode said his friend was an experienced driver and had his license for a while.

On Thursday night, Rohde said he had a message to his friends family.

“We do love your son, we hope all of you are ok,” said Rohde.

