Driver dies in Clackamas Co. car crash

A 26-year-old woman died Thursday after her car crashed into a power pole near Eagle Creek, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded to a deadly single vehicle crash on State Route 211 near Southeast Fernwood Drive at approximately 7:10 p.m.

OSP said preliminary findings revealed that a gold 2004 Dodge Intrepid, operated by Brianna Elizabeth Kelly Kemper of Eugene, was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason the Dodge left the roadway and drove into a ditch.

The Dodge then collided with a PGE power pole and rolled over. Kemper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted in the crash by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Clackamas County Fire and Rescue, ODOT, AMR, Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office and First Call Funeral Home.

