Portland’s ‘Pepperoni Bandit’ accused of attempted murder

A man once called the “Pepperoni Bandit” is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Robert Baker, 22, is already in prison serving a nearly 8-year sentence for first-degree robbery.

Now, according to court documents filed Thursday, Baker is accused of attempting to kill a fellow inmate at the Snake River Correctional Institution.

Investigators said he hit the man with a metal desk drawer.

Baker earned the nickname “Pepperoni Bandit” from Portland police after he stole pepperoni sticks during a robbery in July 2013.

When police arrested Baker, officers said they recovered a machete from his pants.

