On the Go with Joe at Insect Safari

Joe V. was bugging out at Paxton Gate in north Portland while previewing an event all about creepy crawlers.

On Saturday, Seattle-based entomologist Don Ehlen will be showing off his insect collection, which he started more than 30 years ago.

Don travels across Washington to schools to share his love of bugs with his “Insect Safari” lessons.

Ladies and gentlemen... The Beetles! Ready to go live with the Insect Safari & the Insectarium at @PaxtonGatePDX ! pic.twitter.com/qPjn8ylJkN — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 22, 2017

To learn more about Saturday’s free “Insect Safari,” visit PaxtonGate.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.