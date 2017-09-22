On the Go with Joe at Insect Safari - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Insect Safari

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was bugging out at Paxton Gate in north Portland while previewing an event all about creepy crawlers.

On Saturday, Seattle-based entomologist Don Ehlen will be showing off his insect collection, which he started more than 30 years ago.

Don travels across Washington to schools to share his love of bugs with his “Insect Safari” lessons.

To learn more about Saturday’s free “Insect Safari,” visit PaxtonGate.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.