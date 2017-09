Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country. The actress donated $100,000 to the victims of the recent Mexican earthquake and is encouraging others to help as well. If you would like to make a donation for relief efforts, you can at this Crowdrise page made by Salma.

