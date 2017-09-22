Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting on I-84 in Morrow County

A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting along Interstate 84 in Morrow County.

A Morrow County deputy spotted a stopped westbound vehicle near the Boardman exit at 1:50 a.m. Friday.

The deputy encountered a 26-year-old man associated with the vehicle who was armed with a gun.

Investigators said shots were then fired.

The deputy was not hurt, but the suspect sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately provided by Oregon State Police.

The Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crime Team was activated and Oregon State Police is leading the investigation, along with the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office.

