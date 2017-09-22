Keesha Sharp talks to MORE about "Lethal Weapon"

"Lethal Weapon" is almost back for its second season, and actress Keesha Sharp had the scoop on the how series is going to pick up where it left off.

Keesha told MORE that hanging story lines will be tied up quickly and then there will be new action, drama and comedy.

The actress said audiences should enjoy all the entertainment that's in store for the new season.

"Lethal Weapon" airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

