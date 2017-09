Rappers Tupac and Biggie Smalls were killed more than two decades ago, and their murders remain cold cases.

Ice-T and journalist Soledad O'Brien teamed up to uncover new details behind the crime.

In "Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?" the pair asked some tough questions to dig up more on the murders, which Ice-T call a "tragedy."

The two-hour special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.