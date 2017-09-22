Cheers to beer! Deschutes Brewery to host Street Pub

Deschutes Brewery is taking to the streets with an event its hosting Saturday in southeast Portland.

It's called the Street Pub, "an outdoor pub of epic proportions," and the time has come for the Portland pop-up event after previous Street Pubs over the summer in Cincinnati, Roanoke and Milwaukee.

More than 50 beers will be on tap and proceeds from the Street Pub will benefit the Cascade AIDS Project, Children's Cancer Association and Farmers Ending Hunger.

Want to learn more about Street Pub? Check out the event's page on DeschutesBrewery.com.

