Cheers to beer! Deschutes Brewery to host Street Pub - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Cheers to beer! Deschutes Brewery to host Street Pub

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Deschutes Brewery is taking to the streets with an event its hosting Saturday in southeast Portland. 

It's called the Street Pub, "an outdoor pub of epic proportions," and the time has come for the Portland pop-up event after previous Street Pubs over the summer in Cincinnati, Roanoke and Milwaukee.

More than 50 beers will be on tap and proceeds from the Street Pub will benefit the Cascade AIDS Project, Children's Cancer Association and Farmers Ending Hunger.

Want to learn more about Street Pub? Check out the event's page on DeschutesBrewery.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.