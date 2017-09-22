More lawmakers call for ICE investigation of incident outside Oregon courthouse

Isidro Andrade-Tafolla was approached by ICE agents outside the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. (Image: KPTV)

More lawmakers are now calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate the actions of agents toward a Hispanic man who is a U.S. citizen outside the Washington County Courthouse.

House Judiciary ranking member John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, and Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee ranking member Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, joined Oregon representatives Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer in sending a letter Friday pressing the acting ICE director to fully review and answer specific questions about Monday’s incident.

FOX 12 cameras were rolling as a group of people approached Isidro Andrade-Tafolla after a march Monday at the Washington County Courthouse. He said they showed him a mug shot claiming it was him and stated he was in the U.S. illegally, but they did not identify themselves as ICE agents.

ICE confirmed the people in the video who approached Andrade-Tafolla were agents and had been caught on camera by the ACLU in prior similar incidents at the courthouse.

Andrade-Tafolla is a Washington County employee.

He called the incident “disturbing,” “insulting” and “discrimination in all aspects.”

“That picture they had, had no resemblance other than it was a Latino,” Andrade-Tafolla told FOX 12.

ICE released a statement to FOX 12 about the incident.

ICE officers and special agents conduct targeted enforcement actions every day in support of the agency's mission, which includes enforcing more than 400 federal laws and statutes. During such operations, the officers and special agents may encounter and engage with individuals whom they ultimately determine are not the intended arrest targets or possible witnesses. In this instance our officers went to a specific location seeking a particular individual and interacted with someone whom they believed resembled our arrest target. It turned out the man was not the target and no further action was taken

Bonamici and Blumenauer sent a letter to the highest-ranking ICE official in Oregon on Wednesday calling for an investigation.

Bonamici, Andrade-Tafolla and ACLU of Oregon representatives were set to speak at the courthouse at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s letter was sent to the federal acting director of ICE, Thomas Horman.

