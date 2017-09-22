FBI: ‘Double Hat Bandit’ connected to Oregon bank robberies arre - KPTV - FOX 12

FBI: ‘Double Hat Bandit’ connected to Oregon bank robberies arrested in Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Serial bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit." (Images courtesy FBI-Oregon) Serial bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit." (Images courtesy FBI-Oregon)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A serial bank robbery suspect dubbed the “Double Hat Bandit” wanted in connection with crimes in Oregon and Washington was arrested in Indiana.

The FBI asked for the public’s help tracking down the suspect in August. Investigators said he robbed banks in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho from Dec. 19, 2016 through July 22, 2017.

The Oregon robberies included banks in Milwaukie, Portland and Eugene.

In each case, the suspect wore two hats.

Since that time, the FBI has connected the same suspect to additional robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio. 

Shayne Carson, 54, is believed to be the Double Hat Bandit. He was arrested in the parking lot of a hotel in Whiteland, Indiana on Thursday.

The FBI reported that he is expected to be transferred to Utah to first face a bank robbery charge filed in Salt Lake City.

“The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Iowa and Ohio who worked this case,” according to an FBI statement.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.