FBI: ‘Double Hat Bandit’ connected to Oregon bank robberies arrested in Indiana

A serial bank robbery suspect dubbed the “Double Hat Bandit” wanted in connection with crimes in Oregon and Washington was arrested in Indiana.

The FBI asked for the public’s help tracking down the suspect in August. Investigators said he robbed banks in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho from Dec. 19, 2016 through July 22, 2017.

The Oregon robberies included banks in Milwaukie, Portland and Eugene.

In each case, the suspect wore two hats.

Since that time, the FBI has connected the same suspect to additional robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio.

Shayne Carson, 54, is believed to be the Double Hat Bandit. He was arrested in the parking lot of a hotel in Whiteland, Indiana on Thursday.

The FBI reported that he is expected to be transferred to Utah to first face a bank robbery charge filed in Salt Lake City.

“The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Iowa and Ohio who worked this case,” according to an FBI statement.

