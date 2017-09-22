Police seek to ID pair caught on camera using stolen credit card in Tualatin

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a pair of suspects caught on camera using a stolen credit card in Tualatin.

The Tualatin Police Department released a surveillance image of the suspects Friday.

Investigators said they used a stolen credit card at various businesses in Tualatin on Sept. 10.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information this investigation is asked to call the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-2569.

